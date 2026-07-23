College Student Loses Wallet In Bengaluru State Bus, 'Kind Soul' Conductor Returns It Day Later

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor is winning hearts online after going above and beyond to return a lost wallet to a passenger. The heartening incident came to light after a college student shared their story in a social media post titled, "Lost my wallet in a BMTC bus, recovered it at the depot a day later." The student said they boarded the 234A bus toward the Ullala Satellite Town depot, where they lost the wallet but only realised it was missing the following morning.

"I lost my wallet yesterday on the 234A bus heading to Ullala Satellite Town depot. I only realised it was missing the next morning. I am a college student, so it just had my bus pass, metro card, and a little cash," the student said.

The student went to the depot in the evening to check with the timekeeper's office if the conductor had handed over the wallet. However, the conductor recognised the student's face and reached out.

"While I was asking around, a conductor actually recognised my face and called me by my name. Turns out he had found the wallet and was holding onto it. He said he had no way to call me, but his plan was to check with the main depot the next day to find my contact info, or drop it off at my college if that did not work," the student explained.

Highlighting that the BMTC staffers were 'actually really helpful,' the student advised that people should approach the timekeeper or station master if they lose any of their belongings.

"If you ever lose something on a BMTC bus, definitely go check with the timekeeper or station master at the route's main depot. The staff and conductors are actually really helpful."

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As the post gained traction, social media users applauded the conductor's honesty, adding that such stories were heartening, especially in the backdrop of constant negativity.

"That conductor is a very kind soul," said one user while another added: "I too have been the recipient of kindness from BMTC conductor and driver. They have a tough job. My best wishes."

A third commented: "It was 2019 I had to get into a bus because the bounce scooty stopped midway. And I dropped my oneplus 3t. I got down the bus and then realised I had no phone in my pocket. I enquired with the other bus members and I came to know that the bus entered a depot. Then the other bus guys took me there, and I found my phone was under the seat. Glad. My finances were tight back then."

A fourth said: "You are lucky. Lost my wallet in an Uber auto. Got it back after a week of reaching out to auto guy and constant persuasion."