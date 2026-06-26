One Family, Two Goodbyes: Daughter's Wedding Send Off, Father's Last Breath

A video call allowed a hospitalised father in Bihar to witness his daughter's wedding after illness kept him from attending. Shortly after watching her farewell ceremony, Lalbabu Mahto died, bringing an emotional end to what had become his final wish.

Mahto, from Sonbarsa in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow after his health suddenly deteriorated three days before the wedding of his youngest daughter Nidhi Kumari. Unable to attend the ceremony, he witnessed every major ritual - from the haldi and varmala to the wedding itself - through a video call arranged by his family.

As the bride's farewell began and she left home, tears rolled down the father's face. Moments later, he breathed his last.

Mahto, who worked for years as a bus conductor with a travel company, had long looked forward to attending his daughter's wedding. While illness kept him away, technology helped fulfill his final wish. His wife Meenu Devi and son Rajesh, who were with him at the hospital, organised the video call so he could witness every important ritual.

According to the family, Mahto died shortly after his daughter's bidai. While Nidhi left to begin a new life with her husband from Mohanpur in Sitamarhi district, her father bid a final goodbye to the world.

The emotional turn of events left family members and hospital staff in tears. In a matter of hours, Rajesh witnessed both his sister's farewell and his father's death.

Mahto is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

(With inputs from Ranjeet Kumar)