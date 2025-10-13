On Camera, Bengaluru Bus Rams 9 Vehicles After Driver Suffers Seizure

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus went out of control near Chinnaswamy Stadium, crashing into nine vehicles, including three autorickshaws, three cars, and several two-wheelers.

The accident occurred on Saturday after the driver suffered a sudden seizure while at the wheel, causing him to accidentally press the accelerator. The bus sped ahead uncontrollably, colliding with multiple vehicles before finally coming to a stop.

CCTV footage shows the driver's convulsing moments before the crash and losing control of the bus. The conductor is seen attempting to take charge of the vehicle but unable to prevent the collision.

The bus, driven by 35-year-old Lokesh Kumar was heading to Banashankari from Kempegowda International Airport when the accident occurred. At the time of the accident, there were around 15 passengers on board.

An autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger in an SUV sustained injuries and as per the latest information, the driver was hospitalised.