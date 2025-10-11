9-Year-Old Run Over By Bus While Crossing Road In Bengaluru

A nine-year-old girl died after being run over by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in the city on Saturday, police said.

The girl was identified as Bhuvana.

According to police, the girl, along with her two sisters, was crossing the road near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta school in Rajajinagar when she was allegedly hit by the BMTC bus.

She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Following the accident, the bus driver fled the scene, police added, noting that efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

