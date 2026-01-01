On CCTV, Speeding Car Rams Girl On Pavement In Bengaluru, She Survives

A speeding car driven by a man allegedly under the influence rammed a girl on a pavement in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar.

She survived the horrific accident which happened near a mall at 10 pm on December 31. Many people had come out on the streets to ring in the New Year.

The accident was caught on CCTV. It shows the car suddenly swerved to the left before it hit the girl. The police said they are investigating the case.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had said elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been put in place, with nearly 20,000 personnel deployed and a special focus on women's safety.

The deployment included personnel from law and order, traffic, crime units, reserve platoons, striking parties, anti-sabotage teams, anti-terror teams, and crime squads, totalling close to 20,000 officers.

Areas that defined Bengaluru's cosmopolitan identity such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and Indiranagar turned into hubs of celebration, glowing with decorative lighting, live music, DJs and spontaneous frolic, while restaurants and pubs hosted special countdown events.