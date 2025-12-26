Video: Drunk Creta Driver Drags Royal Enfield Bike For 500 Metres In Bengaluru On Christmas Eve

In a drunken driving incident in Bengaluru, a motorcycle was dragged for half a kilometre by a car following a chain collision on Christmas Eve. The biker was left injured in the collision, and the driver was later thrashed by people and handed over to police.

Srinvasa KV, 38, was driving a Hyundai Creta in a rash and negligent manner on the Ring Road on December 24 evening. He was allegedly drunk at that time.

Around 7:15 pm, he hit a motorcycle from behind, police said. Rohit S, who was riding from Sumanahalli flyover to Nagarabhavi Circle, was thrown off the bike in the impact. He suffered injuries to his chest, legs, and hands and is now under treatment.

Rohit's Royal Enfield motorcycle, however, got stuck under the Creta. The vehicle dragged it for nearly 500 metres, causing extensive damage to the two-wheeler. Dashcam footage from a car behind showed sparks flying under the car.

The car continued speeding on the road and rammed several other vehicles, police said. Srinivasa was eventually caught by the public, who assaulted him and handed him over to the police.

A road accident case has been registered at Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act.