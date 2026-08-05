Air India Turbulence Lasted 5 Minutes, Crew Had Spinal Injuries: Minister

Nearly five minutes of severe turbulence injured 17 people on board an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Wednesday, adding that investigators are analysing the aircraft's flight recorders to establish what happened.

The minister, who visited the injured crew members in hospital, said, "passengers recalled turbulence lasting for about four to five minutes. It was during that period that they faced the injuries and difficulties inside the aircraft".

He added that doctors have advised continued observation for some of the injured crew members after they sustained injuries near the neck and tailbone.

"A couple of crew members have spinal injuries near the tailbone and neck. They remain under medical supervision and are being provided all necessary support as advised by doctors," he said.

The airline has said all 13 passengers admitted to hospital after the incident have now been discharged. Four cabin crew members continue to receive treatment.

"As of 15.30 hrs on August 5, all 13 passengers who were admitted to hospital following the incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 have been discharged. Four crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment," an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline added that its teams remain at the hospitals and are assisting those affected and their families.

The Airbus A320neo, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it encountered severe turbulence about an hour before landing.

According to the minister, medical teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft landed in Delhi. While first aid was provided at the airport, those requiring further treatment were shifted to Medanta and Fortis hospitals.

Naidu also praised the cabin crew for continuing to assist passengers despite sustaining injuries.

"Four crew members were admitted to Fortis, where I visited them with ministry and DGCA teams. Even after suffering injuries during those five minutes, the crew continued performing their duties for nearly another hour until the aircraft landed safely. They showed remarkable courage," Naidu added.

The incident is now under investigation, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) examining both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to determine what triggered the turbulence.

"The aircraft was moved to a separate hangar after landing. The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, are now with the DGCA. The facts will be made public once the investigation is complete," the minister said.