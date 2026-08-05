"Fasten Your Seat Belts": Cabin Crew Screams Amid Air India Turbulence

"Please fasten your seat belts. Nobody should get up. Fasten your seat belts." A cabin crew member yelled as an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit severe turbulence, giving jump scares to passengers and crew members on board.

A viral video from inside the Air India flight AI379 gives a glimpse of the fear passengers and crew experienced as the flight experienced turbulence. Luggage is seen scattered on the floor, while cracks in the cabin ceiling, and damaged overhead bins show the extent of damage.

According to the airline, 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members who were on board landed safely in Delhi.

"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the statement added.

The 30-second video begins with cabin crew screaming and asking passengers to fasten their seat belts. The flaps of overhead bins are seen lying across the aisle, while other bins remain open.

Some passengers are seen shaking hands and comforting each other that they are safe.

As the camera pans, a woman is seen sitting with her head down, holding her head in her hands.

A passenger, Minchen, who recorded the video, described it as the "worst two hours of my life." She asked people to always wear their seat belts on a plane, even when the seatbelt sign is off.

"I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. For a while, I genuinely thought we weren't going to make it. I hope everyone is okay!" she wrote on X.

Several other viral photos and videos show cracks in the cabin ceiling, and dents near the switches.

Passengers Suffer Injuries

Passengers said after landing that there was a sudden altitude drop due to which some people were injured.

"There was a sudden drop in the plane's altitude. I hit my head on the roof and then fell," a passenger said.

Viviana, whose mother was hurt in the incident, described the chaos that unfolded to the news agency ANI. "I am from Italy. The aircraft seemed to be moving normally, but suddenly the turbulence began. I saw my sister thrown up into the air from her seat," she said.

She added, "My mother was knocked on her head. My phone fell. People sitting behind me suffered injuries. A male passenger had blood on his face. We thought we would die. It was really scary. I was shaking and crying. It was horrible. I cannot hear well right now."

Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospitals for detailed medical evaluation and treatment. All admitted passengers and crew members are reported to be stable.