Doctors Reattach 18-Year-Old's Completely Amputated Hand In 7-Hour Surgery In Ghaziabad

Doctors at Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad successfully reattached the completely amputated right hand of an 18-year-old man after a serious construction-site accident. The young man, who is from Hapur and works in Ghaziabad, lost his hand at the wrist on July 21 after it became trapped in a machine at a construction site. He suffered heavy bleeding and significant blood loss and was rushed to the hospital's emergency department.

Fortunately, the severed hand was brought to the hospital with him and had been properly preserved. This gave doctors a chance to attempt a reimplantation.

A team led by plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Shobhit Sharma and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Brajesh Koushle decided to perform emergency surgery.

The operation lasted around seven hours and was particularly difficult because the injury involved a severe crush rather than a clean cut. Doctors first repaired and stabilised the fractured wrist bones before using microsurgical techniques to reconnect the arteries and veins. They then repaired the tendons, nerves and damaged soft tissue.

The anaesthesia team closely monitored the patient's condition throughout the surgery because of the blood he had already lost. He also received a blood transfusion during the procedure. Doctors were able to restore blood flow to the reattached hand. The patient recovered well after surgery and has since been discharged in stable condition.

However, the recovery process is expected to take time. Doctors said movement and sensation in the fingers will return gradually, and the patient will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation to regain strength and function in the hand.

Doctors stressed that in cases involving an amputated limb, every minute matters. The severed part should be handled carefully, kept protected from direct contact with ice and taken to a hospital with specialised microsurgical facilities as quickly as possible. At the same time, emergency care should focus on controlling the patient's bleeding and keeping them stable.

Dr. Shobhit Sharma, Principal Consultant, Plastic, Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Yashoda Medicity, said, "Reimplanting a completely amputated hand is a race against time. The tissues had suffered a crush injury, which made the procedure particularly challenging. Every structure, from the smallest blood vessels to the tendons and nerves, had to be repaired under the microscope with utmost precision. The fact that the patient reached us within the golden window made a significant difference to the outcome. The hand now has restored blood supply. It will take time for the hand to recover normal function, but we expect him to show steady clinical improvement over the coming months."