Ghaziabad Teen Pushed From 4th Floor By Man She Slapped For Stalking Her

A 15-year-old girl died after allegedly being pushed from the fourth floor of a building by a man accused of stalking her in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi area. Police have arrested the accused, 30-year-old Shanawaz, and added a murder charge.

The incident took place on the night of July 15 in Bhavapur village. According to the victim's family, the teenager had stepped out around 10 pm to buy milk from a nearby shop when Shanawaz allegedly kidnapped her, took her to the fourth floor of a building, and pushed her.

The girl was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi after sustaining critical injuries, but died during treatment.

The victim's mother, Manju, alleged that the accused had been stalking her daughter, Khushi, for the past few weeks. She claimed the two had a verbal altercation a few days before the incident, during which her daughter had slapped Shanawaz.

According to police, information about the incident was received through the 112 emergency helpline at around 11 pm on July 15. A police team from Kaushambi police station immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured girl to the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suryabali Maurya said the victim's family accused a man from Bhavapur of pushing the girl from the rooftop. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused. A murder charge has since been added to the First Information Report (FIR).

However, during questioning, Shanawaz denied the allegations. According to police sources, the accused claimed he did not push the girl. He alleged that the teenager had gone to the fourth floor on her own while he remained on the ground floor. He further claimed that the girl called out to him, asking him to buy her a cold drink, before she allegedly slipped and fell.

Police said they are investigating all aspects of the case, including the family's allegations of stalking and the accused's version of events. Further legal proceedings are underway.