Video: Row Over Parking Leads To Road Rage Fight In Ghaziabad, 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident of road rage, an altercation over parking near a restaurant in Ghaziabad snowballed into a street fight in which three men were brutally beaten up with sticks. Police have arrested three people in this connection.

Senior police officer Abhishek Srivastava said they launched a probe immediately after they spotted the video circulating on social media. "During the investigation, we found that this incident occurred at Kavinagar. We registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused. Their names are Ayush, Nitish and Abhishek. We are questioning the accused and speaking to witnesses for further action," the officer said.

The chilling video of the incident shows at least five people beating up three men. One of the attackers has a stick in his hand. The blows keep landing as people watch. A woman, apparently known to the accused, is heard asking them to stop but they don't. Eventually, some people step in to stop the assault. One of the men beaten up is seen curled on the ground. Honking can be heard, presumably by those stuck in the traffic jam caused by the road rage incident. A man is heard saying, "How dare you touch me?"

Incidents of road rage have seen an alarming rise over the past few years. In most of these cases, altercations over minor disputes such as parking and overtaking spiral into violence leading to serious injuries and sometimes, death.

The national capital and other cities in the NCR region have witnessed some chilling cases of road rage this year. In one of these cases, 30-year-old police constable Sandeep was dragged through the road when he asked a rash driver to stop the car. He died of head injuries later. In another shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was shot dead after an argument between the shooter and her husband.