Bengaluru Couple Chases Biker For 2 km After Minor Accident, Kills Him

A man in Bengaluru was killed by a couple in a road rage that happened over a minor accident. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar and his wife, Aarti Sharma, have been arrested by the police. The fatal incident happened in the city's Puttenahalli area on the night of October 25.

The victim, Darshan, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun seated behind. While the accused, Kumar and Sharma, were travelling in a car.

What began as a minor accident between the motorcycle and the car's mirror escalated into a deadly chase.

CCTV footage showed that in a fit of rage, the accused couple followed the two men on the motorcycle for nearly two kilometres before hitting them.

The accused couple- Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma.

The impact threw Darshan and Varun off the road, leaving them with serious injuries. While Varun survived, Darshan died of his injuries.

As the investigation began, police discovered chilling details. Kumar and Sharma missed the two men on the motorcycle the first time, took a U-turn, and then struck them again.

Following the crash, the couple fled the spot, only to return later wearing masks to pick up broken car parts before escaping again.

The case, which was initially registered as an accident, was later changed to a murder driven by road rage.

The police have booked Kumar and Sharma under charges of murder. The cops are conducting further investigation into this shocking case.