Video Of Bengaluru Driver's <i>Dekhta Hoon</i> Threat Over Booking Draws Police Response

A Bengaluru woman recently shared on social media that she was threatened by an auto driver linked to Rapido, a popular ride-hailing service. According to her post on X, she booked an auto and asked the driver to wait for two minutes while she looked for her keys. When she returned, the driver allegedly shouted threats for being late and asked for money for waiting, saying, "Dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho" ("I'll see how you leave"). Fearing for her safety, she paid the driver 20 rupees.

The incident happened right outside her home, raising concerns about passenger safety with app-based auto services. The woman also criticised Rapido for calling customers late at night after rides, suggesting this practice could put passengers at risk. She expressed frustration over the city's safety and urged authorities to take action.

The Bengaluru City Police responded to her post on Twitter, asking her to send a direct message with her contact details and the location of the incident.

who runs your mafia business? Because this driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say "dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho".



I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain… pic.twitter.com/unRA0QZXZh — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025

This case highlights the ongoing safety challenges faced by commuters in Bengaluru, where disagreements with drivers sometimes lead to harassment or threats. The incident sparked a massive response on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences with auto and taxi drivers in Bengaluru.

One user expressed sympathy, saying, "Really sorry you went through this. The 'dekhta hoon' line, especially right outside home, feels more threatening than it seems. The core issue is lack of accountability. Rapido and other ride apps should require mandatory customer service training before onboarding drivers, not after complaints pile up."

Another user noted that after living in Bengaluru for seven years, they've recently noticed autos becoming increasingly aggressive. A third user criticised Rapido's driver behaviour, calling them "totally ill-mannered" and sharing their own bad experiences, which led them to delete the app and vow never to use it again.