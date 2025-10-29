Prank Or Provocation? Karnataka Bank's Wi-Fi ID Changed To 'Pak Zindabad'

A police case has been filed in Karnataka after the Wi-Fi network of a bank popped up as "Pakistan Zindabad." The changed name showed up in the Wi-Fi connection of the Jigani Kallubalu Co-operative Bank in the Bengaluru Urban district.

According to police sources, the issue came to light on Tuesday morning, when a man, Govardhan Singh, noticed the suspicious Wi-Fi ID within the bank premises and filed a complaint.

The bank's Wi-Fi was reportedly under repair, and a local technician was called for service.

However, after the changed name was discovered, the technician had already left the bank, and his phone was found switched off, leading to further suspicion.

The technician is yet to be found by the police.

Based on the complaint filed by Govardhan Singh, the police registered a report and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police are now verifying whether it was a prank or an intentional attempt to provoke communal sentiments.