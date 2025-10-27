Failing To Repay Rs 2,000, Karnataka Man Attacks Friend With Sickle. He Dies

A 30-year-old man died after his friend attacked him with a sickle over failure to repay Rs 2,000 in Karnataka on Sunday night.

The victim, Manjunath Gowdar, had reportedly borrowed Rs 2,000 from his friend Dayanand Gundloor last week, promising to repay it within seven days. When he failed to return the amount, Dayanand confronted him on Sunday night, leading to a heated argument.

The altercation took a violent turn when Dayanand, in a fit of rage, attacked Manjunath with a sickle, inflicting grievous injuries. Manjunath died while being taken to the hospital.

The accused surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime shortly after the incident.

The police have registered a murder case, officials said.