Karnataka Man Kills Wife With Machete Over Dowry, Refusal Of Physical Intimacy

A case of domestic violence was reported from Karnataka's Chikmagalur, where a 27-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband over marital dispute.

The incident occurred late Sunday night.

According to police, the couple had been married just five months after meeting through a matrimonial website. However, their married life lasted only 15 days, as Nethravathi returned to her parental home, alleging dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband Naveen and his family. She had also filed a police complaint regarding the matter.

Sources said that Naveen grew increasingly frustrated after his wife's allegations. Around 20 days ago, he had approached the Superintendent of Police's office with a counter-complaint, claiming Nethravathi had refused physical intimacy and filed false dowry charges against him.

Following these disputes, the police referred the couple to the Sakhi Counselling Centre for mediation. Despite this, Naveen allegedly continued to harbor anger over the ongoing cases and divorce proceedings.

Late last night, taking advantage of the fact that no one was at home, Naveen allegedly entered Nethravathi's house and attacked her with a machete, inflicting grievous injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but died because of her injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case of murder and launched an intensive manhunt for Naveen, who fled the scene. A special police team has been formed to track down the accused.

Meanwhile, Nethravathi's body lies at the Chikmagalur mortuary, where her grieving parents and relatives expressed outrage, demanding strict action and the immediate arrest of her killer.



