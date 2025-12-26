UP Man Kills Wife For Owning 'Secret' Phone, Buries Body In Pit Behind Home

A man killed his wife for secretly using a mobile phone and then buried her body in a pit behind their house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The man misled the police by telling them that his wife died by suicide. He kept fooling the cops until he could not anymore and confessed to his crime.

On December 21, when Arjun, who works as a labourer in Ludhiana, returned home in Gorakhpur, he found his wife, Khushboo, using a mobile phone. Khushboo allegedly kept the mobile phone hidden from Arjun. This led to an argument between the couple, who were alone at home that night.

In a rage, Arjun strangled his wife to death and then buried her body, along with a folding cot, in a six-foot-deep pit he dug behind their house.

Arjun then told his family that Khushboo had left home without informing anyone. When even after searching for her for days the family didn't get any lead, Arjun's father-in-law lodged a missing person's complaint. He suspected his son had killed her.

The police arrived at the house to investigate the case and took Arjun into police custody. During interrogation, Arjun said that his wife hanged herself and died by suicide. He claimed to have thrown her body into the river. The accused also took the police to the riverbank outside the village and continued to mislead them for hours.

After two hours of failed search, the police interrogated Arjun again and then carried out an excavation and found the body inside.

"The body was recovered based on the accused's confession," said Shilpa Kumari, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur.

According to the police, the accused husband murdered his wife on suspicion of an illicit affair. The two had been married for two years and had no children.

While Arjun has been arrested based on a complaint from the victim's younger brother, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from Abrar Ahmed)