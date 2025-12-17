UP Man Kills Wife, Daughters For Not Wearing Burqa, Buries Them At Home

A man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters over not wearing a burqa and buried their bodies in a pit dug inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

The incident came to light a week after Farooq's wife, Tahira (35), and their two daughters, Shareen (14) and Afreen (6), had gone missing for a week. On Tuesday, the village headman reported their disappearance to the police, following which they began an investigation. Based on suspicion, the police took Farooq into custody.

During interrogation, Farooq confessed to the crime and told the police that he had buried the bodies at their home.

A large team of police, including the Superintendent of Police NP Singh, then rushed to the scene and recovered the three bodies from the pit.

Investigation revealed that Farooq's wife had asked him for money for some work, which led to an argument. The wife, in anger, left for her parents' house without wearing a burqa. This led to Farooq feeling his "honour had been compromised", the police said. A month later, the accused brought his wife back home and killed her and their daughters. He then dug a pit in their home and buried the bodies.

Farooq has been taken into custody, and the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The cops found a pistol and cartridges used in the murder from the accused, officials.

Preliminary investigations suggest the case is related to a domestic dispute. The police are interrogating the accused and conducting a thorough investigation into the triple murder, officials added.