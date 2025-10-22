Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Chennai Man Kills Wife, 2 Sons, Then Dies By Suicide. Cops Say He Was In Debt

Initial investigation indicates that the man, a resident of Injambakkam, may have been unable to cope with large debts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Chennai Man Kills Wife, 2 Sons, Then Dies By Suicide. Cops Say He Was In Debt
Initial investigation indicates that the man may have been unable to cope with large debts.
Chennai:

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and their two sons, aged 14 and 11, before ending his life by slitting his throat at their home here, police said on Wednesday.

Initial investigation indicates that the man, a resident of Injambakkam, may have been unable to cope with large debts.

"We were informed about this at 8 this morning. We found the suicide note, which mentioned his debt," a police official told PTI.

The official said the bodies of the wife and children were found with plastic covers over their faces. "But there were no signs of struggle. So, the cause of death is still unclear. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem," he added.

The family, originally from Salem, had been living in Chennai and had moved into their Injambakkam house just three months ago, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chennai, Man Dies By Suicide, Man Kills Wife And Children
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com