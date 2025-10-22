Chennai Man Kills Wife, 2 Sons, Then Dies By Suicide. Cops Say He Was In Debt

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and their two sons, aged 14 and 11, before ending his life by slitting his throat at their home here, police said on Wednesday.

Initial investigation indicates that the man, a resident of Injambakkam, may have been unable to cope with large debts.

"We were informed about this at 8 this morning. We found the suicide note, which mentioned his debt," a police official told PTI.

The official said the bodies of the wife and children were found with plastic covers over their faces. "But there were no signs of struggle. So, the cause of death is still unclear. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem," he added.

The family, originally from Salem, had been living in Chennai and had moved into their Injambakkam house just three months ago, police said.

