Punjab Man Shoots Wife, 2 Daughters, Then Kills Self. House Help Finds Bodies

Wails are heard outside the Singh house in Punjab's Ferozepur district, where a family of four was found dead. The man allegedly shot his wife and two daughters before killing himself. The police have recovered the murder weapon, a pistol, from the crime scene.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the househelp arrived and found the gates locked from the inside. When she did not receive any response despite several knocks and calls at the door, she informed the tenant living on the first floor.

The tenant informed another neighbour, and the two families together made several calls to the man and his wife, but all in vain.

The neighbours broke open the door and found the four bodies lying inside. The police were informed, after which the investigation began.

It is alleged that the man, identified as 42-year-old Amandeep Singh, killed his wife, Jasveer Kaur (40), and their daughters - Manveer Kaur (10) and Parmeet Kaur (6). A pistol was recovered near the bodies.

Amandeep Singh was reportedly a builder and financier and ran a salon.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the police were investigating the incident to ascertain the motive behind the crime. A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence from the spot, the officer said. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital, Ferozepur, for post-mortem.

The police are scanning CCTV footage, the SSP said, adding that the statements of the neighbour, tenant and others have been recorded.