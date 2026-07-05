Video: Karnataka Bus Without Functioning Headlights Driven Using Phone Torch

A Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) allegedly operated without functioning headlights, forcing the conductor to use a mobile phone torch to help the driver navigate the road. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred on the last bus service from Kalaburagi City to Chincholi, a town located around 90 kilometres away.

The video showed the driver operating the vehicle on a pitch-dark road without headlights while the conductor used a faint mobile phone torch in an attempt to help navigate.

While it is unknown at what point of the journey the headlights of the bus started malfunctioning, passengers were left with no option but to continue their journey under unsafe conditions.