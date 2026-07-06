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"Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday

The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935 to a Tibetan farming family in the small village of Taktser, located at Amdo in Tibet.

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"Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday
Since 1959, the Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India.
  • Prime Minister Modi greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday on July 6
  • The Dalai Lama was born in 1935 in the village of Taktser, Amdo, Tibet
  • PM Modi praised the Dalai Lama's message of peace and global harmony
Why has the Dalai Lama been living in exile in India?
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his birthday, and said his message of peace has been a guiding force for people across the world.

The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935 to a Tibetan farming family in the small village of Taktser, located at Amdo in Tibet.

"Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world. His moral and spiritual strength and his commitment to global good are commendable. Wishing him a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Since 1959, the Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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