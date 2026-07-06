"Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his birthday, and said his message of peace has been a guiding force for people across the world.

The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935 to a Tibetan farming family in the small village of Taktser, located at Amdo in Tibet.

"Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world. His moral and spiritual strength and his commitment to global good are commendable. Wishing him a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Since 1959, the Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India.

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