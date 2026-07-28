Raja Chaudhary Claims Cezanne Khan Called Him Shweta Tiwari's "Unpaid Boy" When Confronted Over Alleged Affair

TV actor Raja Chaudhary, in a recent conversation on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, revisited his past allegations about ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. During the interview, Raja claimed that his suspicions about their alleged relationship were based on incidents he witnessed during their marriage, while also recalling confrontations he allegedly had at the time.

The topic came up when Siddharth Kannan referred to Raja's earlier accusations against Shweta and asked whether he had accused her of having an affair with Cezanne Khan.

Responding to this, Raja said, "Not just Cezanne Khan. There are so many people. She had an affair with each and every person, I feel."

When Siddharth pointed out that such claims could not be made solely on the basis of feelings, Raja elaborated on why he believed there was more to the situation.

According to Raja, what he witnessed during that period strengthened his suspicions.

"What I saw at that time was totally proven... yaar (friend), she was working with him. She was staying in his house. Even a common friend of ours confessed that she used to come here with him. What else can a man believe, yaar? Even he himself said yes, that we're in a relationship. Teri himmat hai toh tu aaja mere ghar, Koliwada (If you have the courage, come to my house in Koliwada)," Raja claimed.

He further stated that despite the circumstances, Shweta never acknowledged such a relationship.

"Ab main ye ladai karne baithunga kya tere sath... but she never accepted. She said, 'No, no, we're just good friends.'"(Am I supposed to sit and keep fighting over this with you?), he said.

As Siddharth asked him about the details of his alleged confrontation with Cezanne, Raja recalled a phone conversation that he claimed took place between them.

"He said this on the phone. I said, 'Why are you doing this? Why are you spoiling this family?' Bola, 'what family? She's never with you. Since day 1, she's with me. You're just his unpaid boy. He said that. Be happy the way you're,'" Raja alleged.

The actor then spoke about what, according to him, led to his doubts about Shweta during their marriage.

"Bhai (brother), you say you're going for a shoot, and the next day newspapers say you're in Delhi opening some showroom. What all does this indicate? In a relationship, you're lying and relying on this person with whom you're working. Maybe she got unbalanced between reel and real life. She mixed her reel life into real and real into reel. Usne kya socha hoga usse better toh koi nahi janta (Nobody knows better than her what she must have been thinking)," he said.

Siddharth then sought clarification, asking whether Raja was claiming that Shweta was having an affair while they were married. Raja replied by citing incidents that he said convinced him of the same.

"Ye aapne aankhon se dekha. Ye proven hai (I saw it with my own eyes. It is proven)," Raja said.

Explaining further, he added, "She claimed she's going to shoot. Uske gadi mein mera kuch saman rakha tha (Some of my belongings were kept in her car), I went to pick them up. I went to the set. She wasn't there. But after an hour, she is coming in his car, and her car is followed by his driver."

Raja then described another incident that he said left him questioning her whereabouts.

"Second, she said I'm in a dubbing. I went to the dubbing to surprise her or something. Dubbing people said she's not there. There is no dubbing today. Where's she then? She's with Cezanne."

Recalling more instances from that period, he said, "Two-three incidents happened like this."

He continued, "Aur isse zyada kya?" (What more do you need?) and you're not saying I'm with him. I'm somewhere else. Pile of lying. She lied about everything."

Towards the end of the conversation, Raja admitted that the episode was a difficult phase of his life and one that took him years to move on from.

"What all I can say... I don't even remember. It took me a lot of time to get rid of this thought," he said.

About Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari. Their marriage ended in 2007 after Shweta accused Raja of domestic abuse and filed for divorce. The divorce was finalised in 2012. Over the years, both have spoken publicly about the challenges in their relationship.



Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, though that marriage also ended in separation.



Also Read: Raja Chaudhary Makes Fresh Claims About Shweta Tiwari, Reveals He Blocked Daughter Palak On Social Media