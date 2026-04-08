Watch: Rupali Ganguly And Shweta Tiwari Dance With Cop At Mumbai Event

Television stars Rupali Ganguly and Shweta Tiwari recently attended a public event in Mumbai. The actresses turned a routine appearance into a lively celebration when they broke into an impromptu dance alongside a police officer. A video of the fun-filled moment has now gone viral online.

The clip featured Rupali dressed in a rose gold saree and a white cape, while Shweta wore a pink drape. The duo was seen grooving to the beats when a traffic cop joined them on the stage. The light-hearted dance brought smiles to the people's faces who were present at the event.

Watch the video here:

Rupali Ganguly and Shweta Tiwari share a long-standing bond. The two have worked together in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which aired on Sony TV from 2011 to 2013.

In the popular daily soap, Shweta was seen playing Sweety Kaur Khanna Ahluwalia, while Rupali portrayed Pinky Kaur Khanna Ahuja. The show revolved around two families, the Ahluwalias and the Ahujas, and explored the challenges they faced while raising their children.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in the titular role in Anupamaa on Star Plus. Written by Bhavna Vyas, the show follows the journey of Anupamaa Shah, a homemaker who is often undervalued by her family and betrayed by her husband. Over time, she rebuilds her self-worth, becomes more independent, and navigates relationships and societal expectations while carving her own path of growth.

Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner as Laila Singh. Before that, the actress also made a silver screen appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Now, she is set to appear in the film Vvan – Force of the Forest. The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover in key roles.