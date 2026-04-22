Meet Aaliyah Qureishi, Singer And <i>Jawan</i> Actor Who Was Spotted With Vijay Varma

Singer and Jawan actor Aaliyah Qureishi has been in the headlines since she was spotted with Vijay Varma outside a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday night. The actors were dressed in their casual best. Vijay and Aaliyah did not try to evade the paparazzi, but they quickly got into the car. They were seen sharing a good laugh inside the car in viral videos.

The Internet is abuzz about whether they are dating or just hanging out as friends.

Before the Internet reaches a conclusion, let's have a quick look at Aaliyah Qureishi, who uses the moniker Jhalli.

Boasting 1.38 lakh Instagram followers, Aaliyah Qureishi's Instagram profile is named after her moniker, Jhalliverse.

Her Instagram bio reads, "actor, singer, songwriter, producer, alien".

Before debuting as an actor, Aaliyah Qureishi was a well-known name in the field of music.

She released her first single, Pretty, in 2018 and has since produced several tracks including Mukaddar (2022), Paraye (2023), and Don't Come Back (2023). Her debut EP, titled Why Should I?, was released in 2022.

She was one of SSP Azad's gang members in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Jawan (2023).

She plays Khushi Kapoor's friend in Dharma Productions' Nadaaniyan.

Aaliyah Qureishi has also made her presence felt in the OTT space.

She acted in the Prime Video original series Bandish Bandits and also composed the song You and I for the series.

She also appeared in the Netflix series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Aaliyah Qureishi's BFF is another Jawan actress, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Aaliyah's Instagram posts can vouch for their camaraderie.

Vijay Varma's appearance with Aaliyah Qureishi comes after reports claimed that he and Tamannaah broke up last year. However, the former couple have not made any public comment on their split.

Vijay And Tamannaah Breakup

According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple parted ways amicably last year.

"Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party back in 2023. The speculation grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. After the public announcement, the couple were spotted together at events, screenings, date nights and functions.

Tamannaah made her relationship public when she called Vijay Varma her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion in 2024. Later, Vijay Varma also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews that year.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 for the first time. They reportedly came close to each other during the shoot of the film.