<i>Heart Of The Beast</i> Trailer: Brad Pitt Battles The Alaskan Wilderness Alongside His Loyal Service Dog

The trailer for Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast is finally out. The film is set to be released in cinemas on September 25.

According to the trailer, Pitt plays James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces soldier who must find a way back to civilisation after his small plane crashes deep in the Alaskan wilderness. He is accompanied by a retired service dog named Odin, who protects him from dangerous situations and even rescues him from drowning after the aircraft crashes into the sea.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Pitt says in the trailer, later promising the canine companion, "I'm going to get you home. We just have to do this the hard way."

According to the film's official synopsis, "Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."

Paramount Pictures shared the trailer on its Instagram account on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart of the Beast (@heartofthebeast)

Academy Award winner JK Simmons and Anna Lambe are set to appear alongside Pitt, who also serves as a producer. The film is produced by Pitt, Olivia Hamilton, and Marty Bowen, and directed by David Ayer.

The project reunites Pitt and Ayer for the first time since Fury, their 2014 Second World War epic for Sony, and follows Pitt's starring role in the Oscar-nominated F1.

Heart of the Beast was written by Cameron Alexander and executive produced by Alexander, Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy.

The action thriller was created in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens, Temple Hill, and Kino World Production.