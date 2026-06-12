Riddhima Kapoor Reacts To Claims That Father Rishi Kapoor Opposed Her Bollywood Career

Riddhima Kapoor has made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor. In a recent interview, Riddhima Kapoor was asked how her late father, Rishi Kapoor, would have reacted to her acting debut or whether there was any chance that he may not have supported her joining films.



She rejected the narrative, saying her father always backed her and would have supported and guided her in her career.

Riddhima told ANI, "My father was very protective. A lot of people say, 'Nahi, films mein aane nahi dete, kaam nahi karne dete.' Aisi baat nahi hai. (A lot of people say, 'Oh, he wouldn't let us join films or work,' but that wasn't the case)."

She added, "When I wanted to go abroad to pursue further studies... I told my father that I wanted to study further and do it in the UK. He was very stressed about the idea of his daughter going to the UK alone, living alone, and wondering how it would work out. He paced up and down for half an hour, just thinking and thinking. He used to get very stressed whenever something different or new came up, like the kids going away. I was maybe 16-17 at the time, but he let me go."

"He said, 'You do what you like, and I know you'll give it your 100% in whatever you do.' He was very confident about that. Back then, and even now, if I had told Dad, 'I want to do this film, I'll make you proud, you guide me, and I'll be doing it with Mom,' he never would have stopped me. He would have been right there, guiding me. I know that," said Riddhima.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a family comedy-drama written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film was released last month.



Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor On Success Of Her Debut Film Daadi Ki Shaadi: 'Didn't Have A Lot Of Time To Prepare'