Riddhima Kapoor On Success Of Her Debut Film <i>Daadi Ki Shaadi</i>: 'Didn't Have A Lot Of Time To Prepare'

Riddhima Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also featured her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a leading role. The actress expressed her happiness over the positive response the film has received since its release.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language family comedy-drama film written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film was released last month.

Reflecting on the positive response to both her performance and the film's growing viewership, Riddhima described the making of the film as a "team effort".

Riddhima Kapoor said, "It's been just a couple of weeks. I am feeling good. We are getting a good response. Through word of mouth, the movie has been in theatres for the fourth week now. Everyone is congratulating us. It's been a team effort."

The actress also revealed that she did not have a great deal of time to prepare for the role, as she was approached by the makers only three weeks before filming began.

"To be honest, I didn't get too much time to feel or absorb that I was going to be in a film. I was sceptical at first, but then I thought I'd give it a try. I didn't have a lot of time to prepare, but I was really excited to do my first film with my mother," added Riddhima Kapoor.

Earlier, the actress penned a heartfelt note about the emotions attached to both the film and her character, Sunaina, in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

"There are some characters you play, and then there are some characters that stay with you forever. Sunaina will always be one of them. Being a part of Daadi Ki Shaadi and bringing Sunaina to life has been one of the most beautiful and emotional journeys for me. The love, support and warmth you all have given her have truly touched my heart!" she wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb.

Daadi Ki Shaadi was released on May 8.

ALSO READ: 'Daadi Ki Shaadi Is Not Copied From Pakistani Telefilm': Actor Sadia Khateeb Dismisses Plagiarism Claims