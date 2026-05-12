Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Attends <i>Bhasma Aarti</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on May 12 to offer prayers and attend the Bhasma Aarti. After the visit, she briefly spoke to reporters and shared her experience at the revered shrine. Videos of her visiting the temple have been going viral on social media.

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Tamannaah Bhatia visited the temple dressed in a red saree. Speaking to ANI, she said that visiting the temple is possible only when one receives a divine call. She described witnessing the Bhasma Aarti as deeply meaningful and said being part of the shared spiritual atmosphere was energising and uplifting. The actor added that spending time at the temple and absorbing its surroundings felt special and humbling.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attends 'Bhasma Aarti' and offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/8WFTmZbMTR — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

The actress told ANI, "One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the Bhasma Aarti, it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else. It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience. Simply sitting there and absorbing the atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude."

She completed her red saree look with earrings and a bindi, while keeping her make-up minimal. Her hair was styled in a neat bun.

Earlier this year, the actor also attended the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Videos from the event, featuring Tamannaah along with Sara and Srinidhi dancing, were widely shared on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the makers, Vvan is set in the dense forests of Central India and blends elements of ancient folklore, hidden temples and adventure. The film has been shot extensively at real forest locations.



Also Read: Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun, And Srinidhi Shetty Dance The Night Away At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration