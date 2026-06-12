Veteran Actor Dinyar Tirandaz, Known For Cult Show <i>Nukkad</i>, Dies In Mumbai

Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, a familiar and beloved face across Indian television and cinema, died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was known for his memorable performances in several popular television shows and Bollywood films spanning a four-decade career. The news of his death was confirmed by a family member.

According to the family, Dinyar Tirandaz died at 3:45 pm in Mumbai. Family sources also revealed that he had not been keeping well for some time. Further details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are yet to be officially announced.

Over the years, Tirandaz carved a niche for himself with his distinctive screen presence and versatile performances. While he might not have always occupied the spotlight as a leading star, his supporting roles left a lasting impression on audiences and made him one of the industry's most recognizable character actors.

Dinyar began his acting journey with the 1984 film Duniya, marking the start of a career that would see him work across both television and films.

He soon became a familiar face on Indian television, earning appreciation for his performances in some of the country's most iconic shows.

Among his most notable television appearances were Nukkad, the widely acclaimed series that captured the lives and struggles of ordinary people, and Byomkesh Bakshi, the beloved detective drama that continues to enjoy cult status among viewers.

His work in these shows helped establish him as a dependable performer capable of bringing authenticity and warmth to a wide range of characters.

In addition to television, Tirandaz featured in numerous Bollywood productions over the years, often portraying memorable supporting characters that added depth and charm to the stories.

His contribution to Indian entertainment extended across generations, with audiences recognizing him from both classic television programming and contemporary films.

Colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, remembering him for his professionalism, dedication to his craft, and affable nature off screen. His passing marks the end of an era for many viewers who grew up watching him on television and in cinemas.

Dinyar Tirandaz's contribution to Indian entertainment will be remembered through the diverse body of work he leaves behind. As the industry mourns his loss, his performances continue to stand as a testament to a career built on consistency, talent, and an enduring passion for storytelling.