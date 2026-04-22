After Breakup With Tamannaah, Vijay Varma Spotted With Aaliyah Qureishi Outside Mumbai Restaurant

Vijay Varma, who is basking in the success of Amazon Prime show Matka King, hit the headlines once again for his personal life. On Tuesday, the actor was spotted with Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi outside Japanese restaurant Mizu in Mumbai.

The actors were dressed in their casual best. Vijay and Aaliyah did not try to evade the paparazzi, but they quickly got into the car. They were seen sharing a good laugh inside the car in viral videos.

Vijay Varma's appearance with Aaliyah Qureishi comes after reports claimed that he and Tamannaah broke up last year. However, the former couple have not made any public comment on their split.

After the video went viral, the internet asked where Tamannaah is, hinting at their reported breakup.

'World Is Changing Fast, I'm Not Able To Catch Up'

During the promotions of Matka King, Vijay Varma opened up about how online negativity has impacted him. He admitted that he is not able to "catch up" with the fast-changing world.

"The world is changing so fast. I'm not able to catch up. There has been an entire shift in the culture. The way people communicate and write comments is a little too excessive, direct and personal. Sometimes, there's too much fabrication and too many lies [written about you]," he told News18.

"When we were growing up, saying something bad about someone on a public platform was frowned upon and not appreciated. Those who badmouthed were considered to be wrong. Abhi sab kuch ulta ho gaya hai. Jo gaali de raha hai, usko koi kuch nahi bol raha hai. The one who's being subjected to these abuses will, in fact, have more people badmouthing rather than supporting them," he added.

Vijay And Tamannaah Breakup

According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple parted ways amicably last year.

"Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party back in 2023. The speculation grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. After the public announcement, the couple were spotted together at events, screenings, date nights and functions.

Tamannaah made her relationship public when she called Vijay Varma her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion in 2024. Later, Vijay Varma also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews that year.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 for the first time. They reportedly came close to each other during the shoot of the film.