Video: Tamannaah Consoles Fan Who Breaks Down In Tears During Meet

Meeting one's favourite celebrity could be a dream-come-true moment. Recently, a paparazzo shared a video in which Tamannaah is seen meeting a female fan. A visibly emotional fan is seen breaking down in tears as soon as she meets the woman of her dreams.

Tamannaah handles the situation calmly, consoling the fan and making her feel comfortable. She even requests the paparazzi to dim the lights so that the fan doesn't feel uncomfortable.

Take a look at the video here:

Tamannaah and Mrunal Thakur's Friendship

Mrunal Thakur, who recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, reflected on her friendship with Tamannaah and shared the dynamics of their equation.

On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Mrunal Thakur said, "Tamannaah is the purest. She has my heart, she is the best. That woman gives me so much strength. She's always like, 'Chill, have fun, enjoy life.' It's like a sisterhood in a way. It's really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always thought that I could never be friends with girls. It was always five boys and one girl, and that girl would be me. But now, I've started really enjoying female friendships. It's beautiful."

She continued, "It is just motivating each other, having fun, enjoying life, and celebrating yourself. We make sure we're there for each other whenever they need us. I can be just completely unfiltered with her. I can just say anything, like, 'Yaar, this happened' and she'll always have a solution for everything. We met on a flight to Hyderabad and became behens (sisters)."

Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in different films of the 2023 Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

In terms of work, Tamannaah was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo with an ensemble cast.