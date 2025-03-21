Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia's Face Card Is On Point With Sunset Eyes And A Caramel Lip

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to serve up a beauty treat with her pretty perfect glam game

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tamannaah Bhatia's Face Card Is On Point With Sunset Eyes And A Caramel Lip
Tamannaah Bhatia's face card is on point like always with sunset eyes and caramel lips

Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she is a certified diva who is a force to reckon with when it comes to her beauty offerings. The Lust Stories 2 star was out and about in Mumbai to attend an awards function, but her near perfect visage looked like the actual award.

Also Read: Even Bikers Need To Go To Office, So Tamannaah Throws A Biker Jacket On A Burgundy Suit

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to dish out a beauty storm when it came to bringing her A-game to attend an awards function. The 35-year-old actress made jaws drop to the floor with her flawless complexion that she dolled up with a radiant skin tint, bushy brows, a touch of beaming beach blush on her cheeks, the most mesmerizing sunset eyes with a wash of gilded peach and gold eyeshadow, lots of mascara for fanned out eyelashes, a nude brown lip liner defining her lip line which was filled in with a caramel lip colour to tie the look together.

Tamannaah's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering while being styled in low bun with a side swept fringe that framed her face and let the limelight shine on her glam game.

Tamannaah Bhatia's face card scores beauty gold like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Berry Tinted Lips And Messy Hair Ace Everyday Glam

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tamannah Bhatia, Tamannaah Actress, Tamannaah Bhatia Insta Post, Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia Beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia Makeup
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now