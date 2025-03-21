Tamannaah Bhatia's Face Card Is On Point With Sunset Eyes And A Caramel Lip

Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she is a certified diva who is a force to reckon with when it comes to her beauty offerings. The Lust Stories 2 star was out and about in Mumbai to attend an awards function, but her near perfect visage looked like the actual award.

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to dish out a beauty storm when it came to bringing her A-game to attend an awards function. The 35-year-old actress made jaws drop to the floor with her flawless complexion that she dolled up with a radiant skin tint, bushy brows, a touch of beaming beach blush on her cheeks, the most mesmerizing sunset eyes with a wash of gilded peach and gold eyeshadow, lots of mascara for fanned out eyelashes, a nude brown lip liner defining her lip line which was filled in with a caramel lip colour to tie the look together.

Tamannaah's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering while being styled in low bun with a side swept fringe that framed her face and let the limelight shine on her glam game.

Tamannaah Bhatia's face card scores beauty gold like there is no tomorrow.

