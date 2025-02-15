Tamannaah Bhatia Dolls Up In A Peachy-Nude Ethnic Glam And <i>Gajra</i> Adorned Sleek Bun

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to make further strides on the beauty front with an ethnic coded makeup moment that she teamed to perfection with a gajra laden low bun. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress made jaws drop to the floor with this latest beauty outing.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a million bucks in her desi chic glam game that worked in perfect symphony with a purple silk pre-stitch saree with gold zari motifs. All in all, she looked like a true blue ethnic diva.

Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup of the day featured her fresh and beaming skin, bushy brows, a wash of bronzer of her eyelids, lots of mascara for a dramatic lash look, a peachy-nude blush swept across her cheeks for a natural flush of colour on her face teamed with a contour and highlight. Tamannaah added the perfect peachy-nude colour to her lips to lend a monotone look to her glam.

If her makeup was making heads turn then how could her hair game fall far behind. Tamannaah Bhatia's tresses were styled into a neatly done centre parted sleek low bun adorned with a white mogra gajra added as the perfect hair accessory.

Tamannaah Bhatia's peachy-nude ethnic glam was a major beauty win.

