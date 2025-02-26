Tamannaah Bhatia Is Gym Ready In A White Tie Dye Crop Top And Black Joggers Pants

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn early morning in Mumbai city, when she stepped out to head to for everyday workout session. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress looked effortlessly chic wearing an easy breezy athleisure outfit of the day that made the paparazzi for click-click.

Tamannaah Bhatia was a vision to behold in her casual wear wardrobe as she ventured out for a gym session in her city. The 35-year-old actress was the apple of the paparazzi's eyes wearing a super chic and easy-going athleisure look. Tamannaah went for a knotted white tie dye crop top that she paired with high waist baggy jogger pants with cargo style pockets and a drawstring waist closure.

The Aaj Ki Raat star accessorised the look to perfection to take her casual ensemble to the next level. A pair of cherry framed cat eye dark sunglasses, black Nike trainers and an ivory Stanley cup completed her gym ready look.

No marks for guessing that Tamannaah went for a sans makeup look for the occasion and let her fresh and dewy skin shine through.

Tamannaah Bhatia's casual workout wardrobe scores a sartorial green flag.

