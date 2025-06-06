Tamannaah Bhatia Serves The Right Mix Of Athleisure Chic And Sparkly Trinkets

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai showcasing a casual athleisure outfit. She wore a khaki cropped tank top with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Her high-waist gym leggings featured a broad waistband for added comfort.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a total dream as she stepped out and about recently in Mumbai. The Odela 2 actress decided to take the comfy and casual athleisure wear path with the right sprinkle of sparkles courtesy of her trusty gold trinkets. Let us zoom in on all the deets of her OOTD.

Tamannaah Bhatia defined ultimate comfort and grace in a straight out of the gym look featuring a khaki hued cropped tank top teamed that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired it with matching high waist gym leggings that had a broad waist band.

Tamannaah accessorised the look with a pair of chunky white trainers, a maximal sized jute tote bag and a sleek gold rimmed sunglasses.

But the star of the show were her trinkets featuring all her staples including a pair of mini gold hoops, a statement gold necklace with a dainty diamond pendant, a trusty stack of gold, diamonds and acrylic painted bracelets adorned on her wrist that made her dazzle from a distance.

The 35-year-old actress styled her tresses in an air dried and side-swept open look teamed with a no makeup moment with nothing on her face but a strawberry lip oil.

Tamannaah Bhatia dishes out an athleisure meets sparkles casual avatar.

