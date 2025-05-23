Want To Build A Bracelet Stack? Take Cues From Tamannaah's Bejeweled Wrist

Tamannaah Bhatia is not just a quintessential Bollywood star but has proven her worth when it comes to being quite the fashionista as well. The Odela 2 actress who is famous for dishing out one winning sartorial moment after another, be it during her promotional events or while spending quality time with her best friends Rasha Thadani, Pragya Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Serves A Beauty Treat In A Golden Girl Look Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks This time around Tamannaah Bhatia took us by a shimmer and shine storm when it comes to serving up an all-new wrist selfie on her Instagram handle. The 35-year-old actress posted a bling-bling picture of her Instagram stories that saw her showing off her all her arm stack filled with a bunch of gold and diamond studded bracelets that came with a pop of turquoise blue. A closer look at Tamannaah's everyday bracelet stack shows that she put on not one or two, but a total of six bracelets. The first bracelet was a dainty gold and diamond studded knotted piece paired next to one encrusted with a million tiny diamonds and then one in solid gold. The showstopper bracelet came next which was a twist styled turquoise blue enamel painted bracelet with parallel lines of diamond studded ripples in between. The next two were gold bracelets featuring a leaf shaped interspersed design and one bedazzled in a bunch of vertically cut Swarovski crystals. All in all, it made for quite a stunning bracelet stack that upper the bar of Tamannaah's wrist selfie game. Tamannaah Bhatia's bracelet stack is all things bling, beautiful and beyond. Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Keeps It Street Chic In A Black Tee And Blue Baggy Jeans