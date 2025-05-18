Tamannaah Bhatia Serves A Beauty Treat In A Golden Girl Look

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a total stunner as she dolled up and how to attend an awards ceremony. The Odela 2 actress was dressed in a signature Manish Malhotra black blazer gown with a bejeweled broonch for the occasion. But what caught our eyes was her golden girl coded glam for the night.

Tamannaah Bhatia made jaws drop as she turned on her glam quotient to make heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards. The 35-year-old actress aced her face card to the extent that one couldn't take their eyes off her face. Her glam diaries w included a radiant complexion achieved with a mix of skin tint and glow drops teamed with feathered brows to frame her face. A wash of shimmery gold eyeshadow on her lids was perfectly paired with a natural pair of falsies to give her va-va-voom lash look.

Tamannaah's pretty visage was laden with a strawberry tinted satin blush on her cheeks and an ombre lip with a pink and nude gradient added colour to her pout. Her glam for the night was wrapped up with a clear lip gloss that added all the shine that her look needed.

Tamannaah's tresses were styled into a long bob look styled in a side-swept voluminous waves and curled ringlets that became the perfect crowning glory for her look.

Tamannaah's hair and makeup for the big night were done courtesy of celebrity hair and makeup artist, Elton J Fernandez. This explains why each stroke of makeup across her face and each strand of hair was right where it needed to be.

Tamannaah Bhatia's golden glam wins hearts and green signals from the beauty Gods.

