Tamannaah Bhatia's White Corset Dress Screams Vintage Retro Glam

Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion sensibilities have us taking notes each and every time. From classy to bold, edgy to sophisticated, she can ace it all brilliantly. Recently, the Odela 2 actress was spotted attending an event in Mumbai, in yet another stunning ensemble, proving that she can turn even a casual outing into her very own red-carpet moment.

Tamannaah Bhatia unleashed her old-world charm as she slipped into a vintage gown. The all-white number featured delicate halter-neck straps that cascaded in length, forming a corseted bodice. A deep-scooped sweetheart neckline added to the allure. Mini golden buttons at the centre of the fitted silhouette contributed to the dress's functionality. Cinched at the waist, the corseted wonder hugged Tamannaah's curves like second skin.

Pleated elements dominated the subtly flared skirt, offering a structured finish. The flowy and ruffled fabric plunged into an ankle-skimming hemline that had drama written all over it. Tamannaah Bhatia radiated an unmissable retro appeal in the outfit. She looked straight out of a fairy tale in the dreamy number and we couldn't help but swoon at her.

In terms of accessories, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to go for some contrast. She put on a golden choker, encrusted with a shimmery pear droplet style pendant in the middle. A matching golden bracelet and statement rings sealed her minimally chic accessory game.

Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup was all things dewy and rosy. She dabbed on a generous amount of blush on the high points of her cheeks, rendering a naturally flushed effect. Some contour defined her soft features perfectly. The actress applied a glossy, cherry-tinted lipstick that added a pop of colour to her face. As for the eyes, Tamannaah skipped the kohl and instead sided with an intense stroke of classic black eyeliner. Her fluttery lashes were curled up with loads of mascara, while shimmery pink eyeshadow notched up the glam factor.

For the final touch, Tamannaah Bhatia styled her brunette tresses into side-parted waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia has rightfully booked her name in the good books of the fashion police.

