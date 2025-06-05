Tamannaah Bhatia Beats Mid-Week Blues At The Gym One Weighted Squat At A Time

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her commitment to fitness with a rigorous gym routine. The actress was seen performing weighted squats under trainer Mustafa Ahmed's guidance. Weighted squats enhance lower body strength, focusing on quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a considered a true blue movie star for a reason. The Odela 2 actress proves that she follows the 'workout like a beast and look like a beauty' mantra when it comes to her fitness regime. The 35-year-old star was seen sweating it out at the gym dressed in a pair of coordinated black gym bralette, matching high-waist leggings and a pair of slip-on style white sneakers.

Tamannaah Bhatia kissed goodbye to all the mid-week blues as she hit the gym under the guidance of her fitness instructor, Mustafa Ahmed. The actress was seen dutifully repeating a set of weighted squats while holding a dumb bell vertically in her arms.

If you are inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia's rigorous routine at the gym, then here's all you need to know about weighted squats.

Weighted squats are variations of basic squats wherein weights are added to increase the load and intensity of the workout. Weighted workouts can be done using a number of gym tools including dumb bells, bar bells, kettle bells and more. Weighted squats are effective for building lower body strength in the legs with emphasis on the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. Squats in general, and weighted ones in particular also engage and add strength to the core muscles which are essential for stability and balance during exercises. One attains improved posture by strengthening the lower body muscles and core via practicing weighted squats.

Tamannaah Bhatia's mid-week workout was a lesson on burn extra calories during the week.

