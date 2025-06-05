Tamannaah Bhatia Beats Mid-Week Blues At The Gym One Weighted Squat At A Time

Tamannaah Bhatia is a considered a true blue movie star for a reason. The Odela 2 actress proves that she follows the 'workout like a beast and look like a beauty' mantra when it comes to her fitness regime. The 35-year-old star was seen sweating it out at the gym dressed in a pair of coordinated black gym bralette, matching high-waist leggings and a pair of slip-on style white sneakers.
Tamannaah Bhatia kissed goodbye to all the mid-week blues as she hit the gym under the guidance of her fitness instructor, Mustafa Ahmed. The actress was seen dutifully repeating a set of weighted squats while holding a dumb bell vertically in her arms.
If you are inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia's rigorous routine at the gym, then here's all you need to know about weighted squats.
- Weighted squats are variations of basic squats wherein weights are added to increase the load and intensity of the workout.
- Weighted workouts can be done using a number of gym tools including dumb bells, bar bells, kettle bells and more.
- Weighted squats are effective for building lower body strength in the legs with emphasis on the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes.
- Squats in general, and weighted ones in particular also engage and add strength to the core muscles which are essential for stability and balance during exercises.
- One attains improved posture by strengthening the lower body muscles and core via practicing weighted squats.
Tamannaah Bhatia's mid-week workout was a lesson on burn extra calories during the week.
