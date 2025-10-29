SS Rajamouli Confirms Tamannaah Bhatia's Song <i>Pacha Bottesina</i> Removed From <i>Baahubali: The Epic</i>, Reveals Other Cuts

Baahubali: The Epic is set to re-release in theatres on October 31, 2025, as confirmed by the makers earlier this year. The team is gearing up for the grand re-release of Baahubali: The Epic - a combined cut of both parts: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). A candid interview was released earlier today, during which Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli spoke about the scenes that did not make it into the new version. It was here that SS Rajamouli mentioned that the song Pacha Bottesina﻿, which featured Tamannaah Bhatia, has also been removed from the film scheduled for release the following day.

What's Happening

In the promotional interview, SS Rajamouli shared, "By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes. The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avanthika's love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina﻿, Kanna Nidurinchara﻿, and Irrukupo﻿. Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed."

Speaking about why the edits were necessary and incorporated, the filmmaker explained, "Every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes."

On Envisioning Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli revealed how they conceived the idea of Baahubali: The Epic, which combines the first two parts: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

He said, "We came up with this idea five years ago - to see if the story could be told as a single film. We tried a linear narration; it didn't work. Then we shortened scene lengths, which didn't work either. Finally, we decided on removing episodes."

Furthermore, addressing speculation about Baahubali 3, SS Rajamouli revealed that an animated version set against the same backdrop is in the works.

Baahubali: The Epic, directed by SS Rajamouli, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser in key roles. The film is releasing in theatres on October 31, 2025.

In A Nutshell

SS Rajamouli confirmed the scenes that have been removed from Baahubali: The Epic, which is re-releasing in theatres on October 31, 2025. It is a combined version of the first two parts of the Baahubali franchise.

