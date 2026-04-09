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Mrunal Thakur Had 'No Girl Friends Growing Up', But Tamannaah Bhatia Changed That

Mrunal Thakur added, "I've started really enjoying female friendships. It's beautiful"

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Mrunal Thakur Had 'No Girl Friends Growing Up', But Tamannaah Bhatia Changed That
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia
  • Mrunal Thakur praised Tamannaah Bhatia for her supportive female friendship in the industry
  • They met on a flight to Hyderabad and quickly became close friends
  • Mrunal Thakur stars in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, releasing on April 10, 2026
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New Delhi:

Mrunal Thakur is busy with promotions as her film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is round the corner. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about the importance of female friendships, particularly crediting Tamannaah Bhatia in the industry.

What's Happening

  • On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Mrunal Thakur said, "Tamannaah is the purest. She has my heart, she is the best. That woman gives me so much strength. She's always like, 'Chill, have fun, enjoy life.' It's like a sisterhood in a way. It's really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always thought that I could never be friends with girls. It was always five boys and one girl, and that girl would be me. But now, I've started really enjoying female friendships. It's beautiful."
  • She continued, "It is just motivating each other, having fun, enjoying life, and celebrating yourself. We make sure we're there for each other whenever they need us. I can be just completely unfiltered with her. I can just say anything, like, 'Yaar, this happened' and she'll always have a solution for everything. We met on a flight to Hyderabad and became behens (sisters)."
  • Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia acted in separate segments of the 2023 Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Work

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. The trailer of the film was dropped recently.

The trailer takes audiences on the journey of two dacoits, a layered backstory, high-octane action sequences and an evolving dynamic, which make for a compelling watch.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.

The film was earlier set for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also planned for the same day.

ALSO READMrunal Thakur Calls Ranveer Singh 'Lucky Charm': "He's The Reason I Exist In This Industry"

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