Mrunal Thakur Says She Did Not Expect A 'Very Senior Actor' As Her Husband In <i>Son of Sardaar 2</i>

Mrunal Thakur has opened up about her experience working on Son of Sardaar 2, revealing that certain unexpected developments during the film left her feeling disappointed.

The actor, who is currently promoting her latest release Dacoit: A Love Story, spoke candidly in an interview about how her expectations from the project did not fully align with what eventually unfolded on screen.

Mrunal shared that she was unaware of a key casting detail that significantly impacted her perception of the film. Talking to Prema, she said, "I didn't know a very senior actor was going to play my husband. Because that just changes my...this is not what I expected from the movie. So, there I failed. Because there was a little bit of trust that was shaken. But you know what, I don't have regrets."

In Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal played Rabia, while Chunky Panday portrayed her estranged husband, Danish. Ajay Devgn starred as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, also known as Jassi, alongside Neeru Bajwa as his wife Dimple. The story follows Rabia and Jassi, both dealing with troubled marriages, as they gradually find love with each other.

Mrunal Thakur Reveals Her Scenes Were Removed

Apart from the casting surprise, Mrunal also expressed disappointment over some of her important scenes being removed during editing.

She explained, "I did not know two important scenes of mine would be edited on the table. Like, there's this beautiful scene with Roshni and me. She's actually my sister's child, and my sister dies in the movie, it's just a narrative. And I give up my personal life for her betterment. She says, it's better I don't have a mother, I have you. And I pray that every girl gets a mother like you, even if you've not given birth to me. But the way you've taken care...that narrative was missing."

Despite her concerns, Mrunal maintained that she holds no regrets and continues to share a warm equation with the film's team.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The second instalment features Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (AKA Jassi), Mrunal Thakur as Rabia, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, Deepak Dobriyal as Gul, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish, and Chunky Panday as Danish.

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