Mrunal Thakur Says She 'Had To Let Go' High-Paying TV Roles: "I've Been A Millionaire"

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently reflected on her early television career and the choices she made while navigating success and creative fulfilment.

Speaking about the opportunities she received at the time, she told India Forums, "I've been a millionaire. I have had opportunities in TV where they offered me big fat money. I have to let it go. Big money did excite me at a certain point, but I realised that I would lose my creativity, I would lose the person that I am."

Mrunal Thakur's TV Career

Mrunal Thakur began her acting journey on Indian television while she was still in college.

She first gained attention with her lead role as Gauri Bhosle in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012-2013), where she starred opposite Mohit Sehgal.

She later appeared in a guest role in Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek - Arjun (2013), playing journalist Sakshi Anand.

Her breakthrough came with Kumkum Bhagya (2014-2016), where she portrayed Bulbul Arora Khanna alongside Sriti Jha. The show brought her widespread recognition and earned her the ITA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The series, centred around two sisters managing a marriage hall, became a major success and helped establish her as a familiar face in Indian households.

During her television career, Thakur also participated in reality shows such as Box Cricket League 1 (2014) and Nach Baliye 7 (2015).

She made several guest appearances, including roles in Saubhagyalakshmi (2016) and international projects like the Indonesian serial Nadin, where she played Tara.

She stepped away from television in 2016 following her stint on Kumkum Bhagya.

Mrunal Thakur's Film Career

After leaving TV, Mrunal Thakur transitioned to films, starting with Marathi cinema through projects like Vitti Dandu and Surajya.

She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia (2018), where she played the titular role and explored the issue of human trafficking.

She then appeared in supporting roles in films such as Super 30 (2019) and Batla House (2019).

Over the years, she has been part of several Hindi films, including Toofaan (2021), Dhamaka (2021), Jersey (2022), Gumraah (2023), Aankh Micholi (2023), Selfiee (2023), and Pippa (2023).

Thakur also found major success in Telugu cinema.

Her performance in Sita Ramam (2022), opposite Dulquer Salmaan, was widely appreciated and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Telugu.

She continued her work in the industry with films like Hi Nanna (2023) and The Family Star (2024), along with a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

She was last seen in Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.