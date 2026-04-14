Ram Charan Reviews Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur's <i>Dacoit</i>: "Terrific"

Actor Ram Charan has joined the growing list of stars praising Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's latest film Dacoit.

The film has opened to strong reactions from moviegoers, with many appreciating its performances and gripping storyline.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Ram Charan shared that he had "thoroughly enjoyed" the film and praised the lead cast for their work. Sharing his review, he wrote, "Watched #Dacoit and thoroughly enjoyed it. @AdiviSesh delivers a solid and memorable performance as Hari. @mrunal0801 is terrific and brings great depth to her role. @anuragkashyap72 Garu and the entire cast stand out with strong performances."

The actor also appreciated the makers for backing the project with "absolute conviction" and presenting it with high technical quality. He wrote, "#SupriyaYarlagadda Garu & @AnnapurnaStudios have backed this film with absolute conviction and presented it with high technical standards. Congratulations to the entire team."

Watched #Dacoit and thoroughly enjoyed it.@AdiviSesh delivers a solid and memorable performance as Hari. @mrunal0801 is terrific and brings great depth to her role.@anuragkashyap72 Garu and the entire cast stand out with strong performances.#SupriyaYarlagadda Garu &… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 14, 2026

Dacoit also features Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles.

The film follows the story of an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Peddi. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Was A Mentor For Us For Dacoit, Says Adivi Sesh