Months After Dhanush Wedding Rumours, Mrunal Thakur Says 'No Time To Date'

Months after Mrunal Thakur rubbished claims that she and Tamil star Dhanush were going to get married, the actor has opened up about how these rumours affect her, especially when they start swirling around the release of her films.

Mrunal Thakur, whose latest film Dacoit with Adivi Sesh released last week, in a recent interview said how she doesn't want her personal life to dominate headlines.

"I want to be known for the work that I do on screen. I don't want to be known for 'Who is she dating?' Let me tell you I don't have time to date. I have a ligament tear and after the X-ray, I haven't had time to go treat my leg. Forget (having) a personal life.

“I want to be known for the work that I do. I don't want to be known for who is she dating.



Trust me I don't have time to date. I have a ligament tear and after the X-ray, I haven't had time to go treat my leg.”



- Actress #MrunalThakur | #DACOIT pic.twitter.com/oo5cVyxtOV — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) April 15, 2026

Earlier this year, around the release of her film Do Deewane Seher Mein, social media was abuzz with reports of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's wedding after they dated for a few months. The rumours started when a video of Mrunal Thakur greeting Dhanush at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2 last year went viral. Her presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein also sparked buzz.

"I don't want to use someone. All these rumours during my release... My work will be overshadowed. People think that it is my PR. I had to hire a team to protect me," she said.

Mrunal Thakur, also known for films such as Super 30, Sita Ramam, and Hi Nanna, said she will tell the whole world when she is in love.

"I'm such an open person that even if I get a flower from my friend, I'll post it. I'm that expressive. Jab hoga pyaar tab main bata doongi (I'll tell you when I'm in love). But then that's a part and parcel (of being a public figure)..." she added.

Dhanush was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth for 18 years. The couple, who share sons Linga and Yatra, parted ways in 2022.

Also Read | Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours, Mrunal Thakur Says, "Love Changes You Into Better Person"