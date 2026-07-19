Did Punjabi Singer Juss Copy BTS Jungkook's <i>Seven</i> And <i>3D</i> In <i>Behgaya</i>? Internet Thinks So

Punjabi singer Juss has landed in the middle of an online controversy after BTS fans accused him of copying visuals from Jungkook's solo music videos for Seven and 3D in his latest release, Behgaya.

The music video, which dropped around two weeks ago, has become the centre of a debate on social media after fans began comparing several scenes with Jungkook's solo releases. According to many BTS fans, a number of shots, visual concepts and camera angles in Behgaya look too similar to Seven and 3D to be dismissed as a coincidence.

The discussion quickly picked up pace on X, where fans shared side-by-side comparisons and called out the similarities. Many also tagged BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, asking the label to look into the matter.

One X user wrote, “ARMYs, we need to report this guy, he has copied Jungkook's Seven and 3D in his latest MV and did not even give credits to the owner.”

Another post read, “Copy of Jungkook's Seven & 3D music video all scenes, visual concepts, camera angles, and the overall presentation appear very similar to Seven & 3D.There have no visible credit to JungKook.”

One fan also wrote, “An Indian Singer(Juss) has copied Jungkook's 3D and Seven MV in his recent MV.”

Another user joked, “He didn't even try to hide it,” while pointing out matching visuals.

One more fan wrote, “Mr Juss or whoever u are. You should understand that every artist has their own unique style and identity. So why copy someone else's concept instead of creating something original that reflects who you are as an artist?”

The criticism has not been limited to X. The comments section of Behgaya on YouTube has also been flooded with viewers mentioning the alleged similarities between the videos. Several fans have even urged Big Hit Music and HYBE to take notice and, if required, explore legal action. Juss has not responded to the allegations so far.

For the unversed, Jungkook released Seven featuring Latto in July 2023 as the first solo single of his career. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 3 on the UK's Official Singles Chart and became the first song by an Asian solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. He followed it up with 3D featuring Jack Harlow later that year, with both music videos receiving praise for their slick visuals and creative direction.

Juss, meanwhile, made his debut in 2022 with Koi Mere Warga and later released songs like Safar, Suniyan Suniyan, Mera Mann, Tu Jo Mileya, Umraan Lameriyan, DRIPPY, Khulle Aasmaan and Tera Khwab. Suniyan Suniyan became his biggest breakthrough in 2024, helping him gain mainstream popularity.