Exclusive: Will Ali Fazal Attend Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding? <i>Batwara 1947</i> Actor Responds

Ali Fazal, who will be next seen in Aamir Khan's productions Batwara 1947, reacted to the query if he is attending the superstar's wedding on July 5 during an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Keeping the buzz alive, Ali tells NDTV, "I don't know yet. Let's see. I guess, we will be busy with some promotional stuff at the time for Mirzapur. We are shooting some promotional things around that whole week and it's not in Mumbai. I wish him all the best. He is my producer. He's the person whom I always respected, looked up to. I am very happy for this wonderful journey that he's going into."

For the unversed, Aamir Khan will marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5. Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Aamir and Gauri kept their relationship under wraps for 18 months before making it public on the actor's 60th birthday last year.

Ali Fazal On Raakh

Ali Fazal, who's basking in the success of Amazon Prime Show Raakh (released last week), said he's initially reluctant to do the show.

"This was a big gamble to begin with. I was reluctant to do the show after Mirzapur," he tells NDTV.

Asked the reason behind his reluctance, Ali says, "Long form is a lot of invest in time. I am worried that I will get bored with myself. It's very indulgent. It takes a lot out of you. But this was the story I had to be part of since I heard it. It's very responsibly-told story. And there's something I thought I would bring to the table. I always like when I can work on a character, there's something left to the imagination. Everything is not said on paper. And in this case, my character is a sheer contrast to the big chaos happening on the show (the criminals)."

Talking about the nitty-gritty of the character, he said there was less verbosity to his character. 'The idea was to do a lot with subtext,' Ali says.

Upcoming Work

Ali Fazal has back-to-back big releases coming up. He plays a pivotal role in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. He will also be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial in the next instalment of Netflix anthology Lust Story.