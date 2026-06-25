<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, And Divyenndu Are Back For Bloodshed

The first official teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie has been released. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the big-screen adaptation is scheduled to hit theatres in September. Clocking in at just under two and a half minutes, the action-packed teaser gives fans a glimpse of the film's scale, returning characters, and signature violence. It also introduces a few new faces.

What Happens In The Teaser

The teaser opens with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) holding a flaming pot, delivering a line about how difficult it is to have a capable son. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) then appears, looking rugged as he loads his weapon.

Soon after, the much-awaited return of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) takes centre stage. Seen sitting with an older associate who asks him to stop whistling, Munna responds with attitude, asking what else he is supposed to play.

In another sequence, Guddu Pandit says, "Hum hi chala rahe Kaleen Bhaiya ke empire" (We are the ones running Kaleen Bhaiya's empire). A new character played by Jitendra Kumar, sitting beside him in a car, replies, "Humein empire chalana nahi hai, Guddu Bhaiya, empire banana hai" (We don't want to run an empire, Guddu Bhaiya; we have to build one).

The teaser then cuts to sweeping shots of sand dunes and desert landscapes, with a convoy of white SUVs driving through the terrain. A brutal action sequence unfolds inside a desert tent, featuring knife attacks, a throat being slit, and intense combat.

As the desert sequence fades and the narrative returns to the city, Kaleen Bhaiya is seen delivering a chilling line, "Sare praja ko mar denge toh raaj kispe karenge" (If we kill all our subjects, who will we rule over?).

Towards the end, the teaser shifts tone with a brief comic moment. Sheeba Chadha (Vasudha Pandit) confronts a new character played by Ravi Kishan, asking if he knows whose mother she is. Ravi Kishan's character smirks and remarks that while he has often heard people take pride in their fathers, this is the first time he has seen someone boast about being a mother.

The teaser also offers glimpses of key female characters, including Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta) and Rasika Dugal (Beena Tripathi).

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release on September 4.



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