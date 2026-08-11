<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal-Ravi Kishan Film Promises Power, Bloodshed And Revenge

The wait is finally over. The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie is out. The trailer features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya declaring that the throne of Mirzapur is neither inherited nor acquired through politics; it is earned solely through brute force (bahubal) and maintained through fear. According to him, sitting on the throne seals one's fate with death.

He says, "Gaddi na toh virasat se milti hai na siyasat se milti hai... toh sirf aur sirf baahubal se, aur tikti hai dar pe. Jis din is par baithe, samjho maut se tumhara rishta pakka ho gaya" (The throne is gained neither through inheritance nor through politics; it is earned solely through muscle power and sustained by fear. The day you sit on it, consider your bond with death sealed).

Kaleen Bhaiya also reminds everyone of his status, saying that true leaders do not carry out the killings themselves; they merely issue the orders.

Meanwhile, Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) demands recognition as the "Prince of Mirzapur" alongside Kaleen Bhaiya. He questions his father about why he was not sent to handle key deals, while Kaleen Bhaiya points to Munna's reckless behaviour. Munna warns about the toxic dynamics at play and compares his father's presence to that of a python suffocating everyone around him.

Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, plans to build his own empire away from the violence, but tensions rise as the rivalry for the Mirzapur throne reaches a boiling point. Jitendra Kumar joins the cast as Bablu Pandit, standing alongside Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit as the strategic brain behind their rising empire.

The trailer showcases intense action sequences, tense stand-offs and threats to break through any obstacle in the quest to claim Mirzapur. Kaleen Bhaiya lays down the ultimate rule of power: no matter how small a threat may seem, it cannot be left alive.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan's entry as Babban Babua adds another layer of intensity to the ongoing gang war, heightening the drama as Kaleen Bhaiya reiterates the ruthless rules of the throne.

Scenes of violence and powerful confrontations unfold throughout the trailer. Even amid complaints about Munna's foolishness, Kaleen Bhaiya firmly asserts that what matters most is that Munna is his son. The trailer concludes with Munna Bhaiya proudly declaring, "Jalwa hai hamara!"

Female leads Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), Gajgamani "Golu" Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) are also seen caught in the crossfire as the battle for Mirzapur intensifies.



